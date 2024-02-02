Eurocham Nigeria, the “European Business Chamber” focused on promoting European-Nigerian economic ties in Nigeria, successfully convened its Annual Stakeholders Conference on January 31, 2024.

The event themed “Sustainable Business Growth” featured distinguished speakers and panelists who shared insights and strategies for fostering economic prosperity. EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Her Excellency, Mrs. Samuela Isopi, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the significant contribution of the EU private sector to the Nigerian economy and emphasizing the critical role of sustainable business practices for Nigeria’s development. Followed by key remarks from the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria emphasizing the importance.

The conference held at the Alliance Francais in Mike Adenuga Center in Ikoyi, Lagos, brought together an impressive representation of key stakeholders, industry leaders and government officials.

Eurocham Nigeria was honoured to have a Special Address from the Executive Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, represented by the Honourable Commissioner of Cooperatives, Commerce, Trade, and Investment (MCCTI) Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem. She recognized that Lagos is home to majority of the European companies in Nigeria contributing to the economic prosperity of our State and stated that one of the main focuses as a government committed to making Lagos the most attractive destination for investment in Africa, is to continue to design and implement policies that will promote the ease of doing business and provide a conducive environment for business to thrive.

Keynote speakers; CEO of Nairametrics Mr. Ugo Dre provided expert analysis on economic trends and strategies for sustainable business growth, while the Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), while Mr. Ayodele Subair discussed the importance of tax compliance, plans for businesses in the region and its role in sustainable development

The panel session, titled “Sustainable Business Growth in a Challenging Macro Economic Environment,” featured six distinguished panelists, including Honorable Commissioner MCCTI Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Mrs. Aisha Rimi, Managing Director of Arla Foods, Mr. Peder Pedersen; Executive Commissioner of Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Temidayo Obisan; and CEO/Director General of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Mr. Charles Odii, and was moderated by Mr. Olakunle Olusanya, Director Legal, Public Affairs & General Secretary Fan Milk (Danone).

The conference fostered an engaging dialogue on sustainable practices and strategies for navigating challenges in the current economic landscape. Participants included CEOs of our Eurocham Nigeria Members, the European diplomatic missions, the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Embassies and Consulates of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Portugal and so on as well as bilateral Chamber representatives, key industry experts and stakeholders. They gained valuable insights into promoting responsible business growth and enhancing collaboration between European and Nigerian enterprises.

The Eurocham President Mr. Yann Gilbert stated that he was very pleased at the robust outcome of stakeholders committed to advancing sustainable business practices in Nigeria. Eurocham Nigeria although just 5 + years is fast growing in membership and engagement in public – private dialogue. We remain steadfast in our mission to promote responsible and inclusive economic growth and we are grateful for the invaluable contributions of our esteemed speakers and participants.