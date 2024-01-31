Nigeria has recorded a dramatic escalation in its spending on arms, with weapons import climbing by a staggering 418% between 2022 and 2023, according to an analysis of the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) foreign trade reports.

This surge in defence expenditure, ostensibly aimed at curbing the rampant insecurity plaguing the nation, raises critical questions about its effectiveness and the government’s underlying strategies.

Between January and September 2023, Nigeria’s expenditure on importing arms and ammunition soared to N125.18 billion, a significant leap from the N24.18 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year.

This increase in defence spending is particularly noteworthy considering the timing – a considerable portion of these imports were concentrated around the general elections period, suggesting a strategic move by the government to fortify security during this politically sensitive time or otherwise.

However, despite this considerable investment in foreign weaponry, the security situation in Nigeria remains dire, with kidnapping and other forms of violence continuing unabated. This situation highlights a troubling disconnect between the government’s heavy investment in arms and the persistent insecurity faced by Nigerians.

