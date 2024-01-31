There are three key professions in talent management led by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that are shaping the landscape of the industry.

Nairametrics learns that these opportunities are a result of transformations from Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has given rise to opportunities for innovative individuals and startups to enter the scene and flourish.

In the era of digitalization, the talent management sector grapples with an ‘identity crisis’. For instance, there is an emerging domain of digital influencers and content creators rather than celebrities.

Nevertheless, businesses in talent management must navigate the diverse needs of both landscapes.

The technology landscape is ever evolving, but currently here are the three professional in AI– talent management according to Forbes that are emerging and growing rapidly:

VTubers & AI Influencer Specialists

This may be one of the most peculiar developments in recent times – the emergence of virtual personas as stars.

With the rise of virtual YouTubers (VTubers) and AI influencers, this trend is poised to escalate as artificial intelligence technology advances.

VTubers are digital characters crafted through computer graphics and animation, controlled by human operators. They have witnessed a surge in popularity, particularly in Asian markets like Japan and South Korea.

For instance, Kizuna AI, a prominent VTuber, boasts millions of subscribers on YouTube. Another noteworthy figure is Aitana Lopez, an AI-generated Instagram model produced by the Clueless Agency, who has garnered media attention and success.

This niche presents an opportunity for startups even in Nigeria to capitalize on the growing demand for virtual talent and AI-driven influencer marketing.

As brands increasingly seek authentic and relatable digital personalities to connect with their audiences, there arises a demand for platforms and agencies specializing in VTuber talent management and AI influencer matchmaking, as well as traditional AI influencer talent management encompassing planning and content creation.

Moreover, the real opportunity may lie in providing the tools necessary for generating and managing virtual characters.

Companies offering user-friendly solutions tailored to this burgeoning niche could cater to the unique requirements of the expanding community involved in this realm.

Data-Driven Talent Discovery

Discovering the next big star has always been the ultimate goal in talent management.

In the digital age, big data is transforming how agencies and brands identify, recruit, and retain top talent. With the abundance of data analytics tools and machine learning algorithms, companies can now leverage vast amounts of data from digital creators’ content and audience reactions to make informed decisions about talent acquisition and development.

In this domain, startups have the opportunity to create advanced talent discovery platforms and tools that utilize data analytics to optimize search and discovery processes, enhance brand alignment and engagement, and support the career growth of their talents.

By incorporating predictive modeling and algorithmic matching capabilities, these platforms can assist brands in identifying high-potential influencers and evaluating cultural compatibility between both parties.

Content Creator Career Development Programs

Although a few will pursue full-time careers as YouTube content creators, many will attempt to do so. This underscores the importance of tools to support these aspiring creators.

Therefore, businesses in the talent management industry are ideally positioned to develop scalable platforms and programs to assist young content creators in their growth.

Virtual talent development initiatives could encompass a variety of offerings, including online courses, AI-powered mentorship programs, support groups, and gamified learning platforms.

Given the low barrier to entry in this field, it presents an ideal opportunity for early-stage startups. This environment allows for relatively inexpensive ideation, iteration, and even pivoting until achieving product-market fit.

Within this realm, startups can create scalable and customizable platforms for the career development of virtual content creators.

These platforms could offer interactive learning experiences, real-time feedback, and personalized coaching.

By incorporating technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), these platforms can simulate real-world scenarios, foster collaborative learning, and track individual progress effectively.