In December 2023, the National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) in Nigeria was N786 per adult per day.

This is N44 higher than the N742 recorded in November 2023, according to the latest Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This cost varied regionally, with the Southwest experiencing the highest CoHD at N979 per adult per day, in contrast to the North West’s N663.

The CoHD has been rising faster than general and food inflation, indicating increasing challenges in accessing healthy diets.

The most expensive food group in the diet was animal-source foods, accounting for 38% of the total CoHD. The report aims to inform decision-makers about food security and access to healthy diets.

Below are the top 10 most expensive states for a healthy diet in Nigeria:

More Insights

At least five states from the list above are among the most expensive states to stay in in Nigeria based on the December 2023 inflation data. The states include Ebonyi, Ogun, Abia, Rivers, and Lagos.

The nation's inflation rate, a pivotal factor in shaping the cost of living, has climbed to a staggering 28.92% – the highest in 21 years, causing hardship for many Nigerians.

The NBS inflation report highlights the significant role of escalating food prices, which have been compounded by security issues in agricultural areas and increasing transportation expenses, along with other contributing factors.

Food prices have been on a relentless upward trajectory, consistently recording double-digit inflation, hitting 33.93% in December 2023.