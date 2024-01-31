Once a thriving hub for syringe and needle manufacturing in Africa, Nigeria has seen the closure of approximately eight such companies; Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company was added to the list in December 2023.

Despite these setbacks, Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited is poised to revolutionize the landscape with its aim to restore Nigeria as the premier hub in Africa.

The company boasts an internationally accredited factory with an annual production capacity of 1.8 billion syringes, employing cutting-edge E-beam sterilization technology.

This approach not only achieves a 30% reduction in plastics but also utilizes high-quality medical-grade materials in its production.

Following a private meeting on January 23 2023, with the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Nkiruka Uzo-Anite, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, and representatives of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MEDMAN) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr. Mofid Karameh, the chairman of Mikano International, outlined the company’s intentions during a press briefing.

He emphasized Afrimedical’s plans to manufacture high-quality syringes not only for Nigeria but also for some neighbouring countries.

Mrs. Uzoka-Anite underscored the Federal Government’s endorsement of MEDMAN, reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to remove barriers impeding industrialization and manufacturing in Nigeria.

The honourable minister further conveyed the government’s plan to introduce a backward integration model aimed at enhancing the capacity of MEDMAN.

Addressing the media, Dr Alausa affirmed that the restructuring of syringe and needle production in Nigeria aims to guarantee the availability of high-quality products manufactured by Nigerians in the market.

Furthermore, this initiative is expected to generate lucrative employment opportunities for Nigerians. In addressing a press query regarding security concerns, he gave the assurance that the Honourable Minister of Defence is actively engaged in safeguarding lives and properties nationwide.

Akin Oyediran, the Managing Director of Afrimedical, expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s support, noting that the initiative to prohibit syringe imports will diminish the prevalence of substandard products in the Nigerian market.

Additionally, it will establish a conducive environment for local manufacturers in the sector to flourish.

See Afrimedical’s Video

Founded in 2019, Afrimedical has emerged as a prominent provider of medical solutions, delivering products such as 2ml, 3ml, 5ml & 10ml sterile hypodermic syringes, 0.5 ml auto-disable immunization syringes, face masks, and sanitizing tunnels.

Tailored to protect medical institutions and professionals in Nigeria and throughout Africa from virus-related infections, these solutions showcase Afrimedical’s commitment to healthcare safety.

Located within the state-of-the-art premises at Karameh Industrial City, Isheri, Ifo, Ogun State, Afrimedical was established to bridge gaps in the health sector, particularly by supplying essential medical provisions