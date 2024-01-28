The Lagos State Government has issued a five-day quit notice to illegal squatters under the Ijora Causeway Bridge and Lagos Blue Line overhead bridge in Ijora to remove their shanties.

Tokunbo Wahab , the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, disclosed this on his official X handle on Sunday after he had embarked on an inspection tour of the Ijora under bridge and environs.

· “Earlier today, we went on an inspection tour of the Ijora under bridge and environment where I instructed that a five-day quit notice be given to illegal squatters under the Ijora causeway bridge and Lagos Blue rail Line overhead bridge in Ijora to remove all their shanties for constituting a danger to the Lagos Blue Line corridor or risk demolition and removal,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner stressed that the eviction notice is crucial because the presence of minibuses, block moulders, fuel sellers, and miscreants under the Blue Rail Line bridge poses a security risk to the safe operation of the Blue Rail Line service.

He further stated that the State Task Force on Special Offences, backed by the State Government, will take complete control of the land under the Ijora Causeway Bridge to address this issue.

· “I also gave a 24-hour quit notice to all those selling petroleum products under the Ijora Causeway Bridge to move all their trucks and containers or risk confiscation, “Wahab added.

More Insights



Wahab further disclosed that The Environment team visited Park View Estate in Ikoyi, where a secondary collector was encroached upon by a structure built across it and fenced off from the upstream.

He revealed that he had instructed the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department to issue notices to property owners, urging them to grant unhindered access for state monitoring and prompt removal of any obstructions.

· “Monitoring and enforcement of the laws on the environment will be an everyday affair and this explains why the ministry has picked up where it stopped last year,” the enforcing stated.



The Environment team that accompanied Wahab on the inspection tour comprised the Chairman, Special Squad on Restoration of the Lagos Badagry Rail Corridor, ACP Bayo Sulaiman, SA Environment, Hon. Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, PS Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde and Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, MD, LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, GM LASEPA, Dr Tunde Ajayi, the GM LASPARK, Mrs Toun Popoola, Managiirector LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, Corps Marshal KAI, Mrs Gbemi Akinpelu, and other directors in the ministry.