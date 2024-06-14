The Lagos State Government has announced plans to expand the pipeline network at the Lekki Industrial Complex, aiming to significantly reduce road freight traffic.

This strategic initiative, part of the recently unveiled Lagos State Transport Policy, is designed to alleviate congestion on the state’s roadways by minimizing the number of freight vehicles and tankers dependent on road transport.

According to Section 4.14 of the policy, which focuses on pipelines, the planned expansion in the Ibeju-Lekki area aims to prevent severe congestion similar to that at the Apapa Port Complex.

This is crucial as the operations of the Dangote refinery and fertilizer plants in the Lekki Industrial Complex are projected to generate at least 3,000 vehicle trips daily

“The Government will also promote the expansion of the pipeline network within the State to reduce the number of freight vehicles and tankers using the State’s Road network.

“As an example, the Dangote refinery and fertilizer plants coming into operation in the Ibeju-Lekki area are expected to generate at least 3,000 vehicle trips per day. Without appropriate provision on how these vehicles will move, a repeat of the gridlock being experienced at the Apapa Port Complex is inevitable,” a portion of Section 4.14 of the policy reads.

“Notwithstanding existing efforts to provide for the movement of these vehicles, the Government will engage with the Federal Ministry of Transport and owners of the industrial complexes in the Ibeju-Lekki with a view to finding alternative ways of moving the concerned freight, for example, by pipelines and rail,” the statement added.

The policy further states that the planned expansion of the pipeline network at the Lekki Industrial Complex will prevent economic losses associated with severe traffic congestion, mitigate environmental impacts, reduce road damage, and prevent the likely increase in road accidents in the area.

Implementation steps

On the implementation of this initiative, Table 5.1.13 of the policy, titled “Policy Area: Pipeline,” outlines the recommended timeline, with subsection 13.2 specifically addressing network expansion.

The first action for the Lagos State Government is to prepare the Terms of Reference (TOR) for a study to explore the potential expansion of the pipeline network, focusing on the Lekki Industrial Complex. The TOR will detail the study’s objectives, scope, methodology, and other key aspects to ensure a thorough investigation into the feasibility and requirements of expanding the network in that area.

Following the preparation of the TOR, the Lagos State Government will procure the study, securing the necessary resources, funding, and expertise to conduct the research.

The next step is to perform the research and analysis as outlined in the TOR to gather data and insights.

After completing the study, the findings will be reviewed, assessed, and used to develop a detailed implementation plan for applying the recommendations.

According to the policy, these steps are expected to be carried out within the next two years.

Furthermore, the policy outlines the actions to be undertaken for the expansion of pipeline networks within the next two to five years.

The Lagos State Government will first identify and prioritize pipeline projects based on their importance and potential impact.

The next phase involves conducting thorough planning and detailed design, including assessing potential roles for private sector involvement. This phase will develop comprehensive plans and detailed designs for the projects while evaluating the private sector’s contributions.

Finally, the government will commence implementation, initiating the execution and construction of the prioritized pipeline projects based on the completed planning and design.