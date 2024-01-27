NeuRaL AI, a Lagos-based provider of essential support to organizations intending to build and deploy Large Language Models (LLMs) for generative text, has announced the launch of BionicBox.

BionicBox represents a significant step forward, making large language models (LLMs) more accessible, adaptable, secure, and fast. The AI Readiness Report 2023 highlights a surge in demand for generative AI technologies, similar to Chat GPT, across various sectors.

“Yet, challenges like specialized expertise, domain-specific requirements, and security concerns often hold companies back”, says Oluseyi Akindeinde, the founder of NeuRaL AI.

Speaking on the needs BionicBox would address for enterprises, Akindeinde, said:

“BionicBox stands for enhanced customer experience. Our on-premise RAG system personalizes customer interactions, boosting satisfaction and loyalty, and leading to increased goodwill and profitability.

Operational Efficiency: Our solution, featuring Chat GPT-like capabilities, facilitates quick interactions with live documents, enhancing decision-making and productivity, thereby boosting profitability”.

“It enables increased profitability, because our AI models enhance operational efficiency, unlocking new profitability levels. The secure on-premise deployment ensures data privacy, overcoming limitations of traditional models”.

“Innovation in Products/Services: Our RAG integration supports the development of innovative products or services, driving growth and diversification”.

These opportunities, the founder said, are practical and in line with industry trends. “Our hardware and software suite democratizes advanced AI capabilities for more enterprises, demonstrating our commitment to value-driven technological innovation”.

Enterprises considering generative models face choices between open-source, Cloud API, or in-house development. Neural AI’s BionicBox caters to these diverse needs. “Open-Source Expertise: We optimize high-performance models like Llama 2 7 and 70B with extended context lengths. Our support extends to enterprises needing this level of fine-tuning.

“Cloud API Security and Control: Our on-premise solutions offer enhanced security and control, mitigating risks associated with cloud-based services. “Adaptability and Quality: BionicBox provides a flexible, secure, high-quality alternative to traditional generative AI, tailored to unique business needs.

He further described BionicBox as represents a significant step forward, making LLMs more accessible, adaptable, secure, and fast. “It addresses key challenges in inference speed, pretraining, fine-tuning, privacy, and RAG. We’re bringing cutting-edge language modeling to industries that need it the most”, Akindeinde said.