Signature Bank has formally announced the official launch of two new branches in Abia state – Umuahia – the state capital, and Aba – the commercial center.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Bank as it continues to strategically grow its network to provide excellent banking services and foster economic growth in the region.

A spokesman for the Bank, Mrs. Ayona Trimnell, said the Umuahia and Aba branches will enhance accessibility for both new and existing customers to enjoy a broader range of financial products and services tailored to the specific needs of each market. This includes business loans, personal banking services, and other specialized financial solutions.

She said:

“We are excited to formally announce the opening of Signature Bank Umuahia and Aba branches. This market entry underscores our commitment to serving our customers and providing them with convenient banking solutions where they live and work.

“Aba and Umuahia are vibrant economic hubs with thriving business communities. By establishing a presence in these cities, we plan to support these markets and connect with businesses and individuals seeking reliable and innovative financial solutions.”

“Our branches in Aba and Umuahia offer modern and customer-friendly environments, embodying Signature Bank’s dedication to providing innovative and customer-centric banking solutions. From comprehensive business banking services to personalized retail banking suites, our experienced team is ready to assist you in achieving your financial goals. So, we invite the community to visit and experience the Signature Bank difference,” she added.

Founded in 2022, Signature Bank is a financial institution dedicated to providing personalized banking solutions to individuals, businesses, and communities. With a focus on seamless digital solutions, excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Bank strives to be the preferred banking partner for all.

Other branch locations include Abuja and Port Harcourt.