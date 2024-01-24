The Commission is honoured to be in Ekiti today.



Earlier today, Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Aisha Rimi paid a working visit to His Excellency, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji at the State’s Government House, Ado-Ekiti to kickstart the Nigerian Investment Certification Program for States (NICPS) this year.

Ekiti is one of 3 states selected to pilot the NICPS this year



Ekiti boasts the highest number of Ph. Ds per capita in Nigeria, demonstrating a commitment to education and knowledge.



With vast arable land and a dedicated agriculture processing zone, Ekiti is poised to become a hub for agricultural innovation and development.

The State is a hidden gem for eco-tourism, featuring breathtaking attractions such as Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Arinta Waterfalls, Olosunta Hills, and many more.

The NICPS initiative aims to enhance Ekiti’s speed of delivery to investors, fostering an environment that is not only welcoming but also conducive to business growth.

NIPC is committed to supporting Ekiti’s transformation into an investor-friendly haven.

🔗 Learn more about the NICPS: www.nipc.gov.ng

