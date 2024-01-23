The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has stated that public officials who fail to disclose or under-declare their assets may face consequences such as a 10-year ban from public service or being required to vacate their office entirely.
Mr. Murtala Aliyu-Kankia, the acting Chairman of the Bureau, made this declaration while overseeing the ongoing verification process of political officeholders and top government officials’ assets on Monday in Katsina.
Aliyu-Kankia said that the ongoing exercise is intended to include senior public officers and civil servants such as permanent secretaries, director-generals, directors, and other key officials within government entities.
According to him, government officials who are found culpable of assets’ non-disclosure or under-declaring will face the consequences of at least ten years from public office.
He said,
- “You know, some people tend to under-declaration, anticipatory declaration and even non-declaration of their assets.
- “To detect these three aspects, we go to the field to find out where someone under-declared, or in anticipation of getting something declared he has a property.
- “All these are offences. The person found wanting would be referred to the CCB tribunal for prosecution accordingly.
- “The punishment is either for him to forfeit the property, be banned from holding public office for 10 years or be asked to vacate the office he is occupying.
- “We are on course, we are doing it for the good of the country and the people,” he said.
More Insights
- Furthermore, Aliyu-Kankia emphasized that the bureau is collaborating with sister agencies such as EFCC and ICPC to sustain the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.
- He highlighted that this initiative would enhance the anti-corruption efforts under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
- Additionally, he mentioned that following the verification exercise, the bureau’s personnel would conduct on-site checks to validate the assets declared by the officers.
- He, therefore, urged stakeholders to support the exercise to enhance the fight against corruption for the sustainable social and economic development of the country.
