The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has stated that public officials who fail to disclose or under-declare their assets may face consequences such as a 10-year ban from public service or being required to vacate their office entirely.

Mr. Murtala Aliyu-Kankia, the acting Chairman of the Bureau, made this declaration while overseeing the ongoing verification process of political officeholders and top government officials’ assets on Monday in Katsina.

Aliyu-Kankia said that the ongoing exercise is intended to include senior public officers and civil servants such as permanent secretaries, director-generals, directors, and other key officials within government entities.

According to him, government officials who are found culpable of assets’ non-disclosure or under-declaring will face the consequences of at least ten years from public office.

He said,

“You know, some people tend to under-declaration, anticipatory declaration and even non-declaration of their assets.

“To detect these three aspects, we go to the field to find out where someone under-declared, or in anticipation of getting something declared he has a property.

“All these are offences. The person found wanting would be referred to the CCB tribunal for prosecution accordingly.

“The punishment is either for him to forfeit the property, be banned from holding public office for 10 years or be asked to vacate the office he is occupying.

“We are on course, we are doing it for the good of the country and the people,” he said.

Furthermore, Aliyu-Kankia emphasized that the bureau is collaborating with sister agencies such as EFCC and ICPC to sustain the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

He highlighted that this initiative would enhance the anti-corruption efforts under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Additionally, he mentioned that following the verification exercise, the bureau’s personnel would conduct on-site checks to validate the assets declared by the officers.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to support the exercise to enhance the fight against corruption for the sustainable social and economic development of the country.