The Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Amendment has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Solomon Bob (PDP-Rivers) and six others scaled second reading during plenary on Wednesday.

In his lead debate on the legislation, Rep Bob said the bill seeks to protect judicial officers and prevent their forceful removal by the Executive.

What the Rep is saying

He noted that Section 292 of the Constitution stated clearly how a head of a court can be removed from office.

He said “We have seen this happen in the past in the case of former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnohgen,

Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abuja) who supported the bill said he recommends a comprehensive amendment of the Act.

According to him, the process of appointment and removal should be clearly spelled out in the amendment.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in his ruling referred the bill to the Committee on Anti-Corruption for further legislative actions.