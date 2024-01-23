Africa’s leading Real Estate Businessman Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group CEO of Zylus Group International has been inducted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an esteemed community for successful business leaders and executives.

Olatujoye’s induction into the Council stands as a testament to his remarkable expertise and profound impact within the real estate industry in Africa with a proven track record spanning over a decade of housing development and simplifying real estate investment.

The Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for business owners and leaders. The council allows top executives and entrepreneurs to build professional skills, and gain connections and visibility.

Olatujoye was selected after a committee review which evaluated his depth and diverse experience while considering his remarkable track record of as an entrepreneur successfully bridging the housing deficit gap through real estate solutions in Africa.

Also considered were his numerous personal and professional accomplishments and accolades.

Welcoming him into the Council, the founder Scott Gerber, expressed great enthusiasm about Olatujoye’s membership in the community, stating:

“We are honoured to welcome Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

He further stated that Olatujoye as a member of the council, will gain exclusive access to tailored opportunities aimed at enhancing his professional influence, participating in private forums and attending members-only events, fostering valuable connections and collaborations with the privilege of sharing his insights and expertise through Forbes’ various platforms, further amplifying his influence and contributions to the business community.

Reacting to this amazing feat, Oluwatosin Olatujoye stated,

“I am honoured to join the Forbes Business Council and look forward to collaborating with fellow esteemed members to drive innovation and foster growth”.

He added

“This recognition fuels my commitment to continually rise to real estate needs while simplifying real estate investment in Africa and serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Zylus Group International.”

Olatujoye’s induction into the Forbes Business Council signifies his ongoing dedication as a successful businessman and real estate expert and further solidifies his standing as a prominent figure in the global business landscape.