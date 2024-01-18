To manage customer expectations and keep faith with its avowed commitment to customers, Patricia Technologies Limited, a leading cryptocurrency company, has announced a two to five-year repayment regime for all customers who lost money following the recent breach of the company’s platform by some high-profile hackers, some of whom are now in police custody.

In a Press Statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday 17, January, Patricia Technologies said the new repayment regime is a careful sequel to the company’s repayment exercise launched on Monday 20, November 2023.

The company further explained that this phased repayment regime would give the business and the Police the needed latitude to recover stolen funds from the arrested suspects and enable the business to mass up some revenue from the continued use of the reinforced Patricia App.

“To manage expectations, Patricia Technologies estimates a repayment plan spanning two to five years. The commitment is to ensure that every customer receives their full and final rightful payments within this timeframe, underscoring the company’s determination to persist until all of its financial obligations are fulfilled,” the statement read in part.

Patricia Technologies also hinted that it has worked on a best-in-class technological solution to prevent a repeat of the recent breach. “To streamline transactions and fortify security, Patricia Technologies is redesigning the Patricia Plus platform.

The AI-enabled system, scheduled to go live by Q2 2024, aims to offer a simpler, more efficient user experience while reducing operational burdens,” the company further disclosed.

It would be recalled that Patricia Technologies Limited recently suffered a severe setback from a breach of its platform by suspected criminal elements, resulting in substantial asset losses to the company and customers.

The company acted swiftly and reported the matter to the cybercrime unit of the Nigeria Police Force, which in turn made a breakthrough in the investigation by arresting some suspects now set to be arraigned in court by June this year.

“Given the protracted process of apprehending the remaining suspects and recovering some of the stolen funds, we have considered it imperative to announce this tenured repayment schedule,” the company explained.

As attested by some affected company customers, Patricia Technologies had indeed made good on its promise by commencing repayment to affected customers on Monday, 20 November 2023.

Patricia Technology, however, says its decision to spread out the repayment tenure carefully is to make room for “the outcome of recovery efforts by the Nigeria Police and inbound revenue from trading on the reinforced Patricia app, all of which will contribute significantly to the needed funds for the planned payment.”

Patricia Technologies said that, as a business, it is strategically shifting focus towards its business arm and OTC desk, citing positive traction in recent months.

“We are transitioning from crisis to creation mode, emphasising value creation designed to enhance service delivery and expedite the return of customers’ lost funds,” the company said.

Opportunities for Patricia’s Users

The company projects that 2024 and 2025 would be good years for the Crypto community. To that effect, Patricia Technologies has pledged to support all its users with opportunities in the crypto space to reduce their burden.

The company said it would do this by sharing airdrop opportunities, Staking and Defi opportunities that their users could use and convert to US Dollars. It added that it plans to have this operation in full flight on or before Q2 of this year.

The company also assured customers of its commitment to communicate and engage with them during this challenging time continually.

Patricia Technologies said it is dedicated to rebuilding trust through concrete actions, saying that its customer service team will be available to address queries, provide clarifications, or discuss individual circumstances with customers.

“To make this seamless, a dedicated website is also under development to streamline communications about all issues on the repayment regime,” the company assured.

Patricia Technologies expressed gratitude to its loyal customers for their understanding, patience, and unwavering trust, saying that the company remains steadfast in its commitment to resolving the current situation and emerging more resilient than ever before.

For further inquiries, please contact Patricia Technologies Limited directly via email at support@mypatricia.co .