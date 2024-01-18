Goethe Institute Studio Quantum has opened applications for its new residency programme in Germany for artists from Nigeria.

According to the program organizers, the Studio Quantum residency program, along with its event series, aims to establish connections between artists and audiences to create an open dialogue on the intersection of quantum technologies and the arts.

It is developed in collaboration with partners in technology, culture, science, and education.

This initiative builds upon the achievements of the “Living in a Quantum State” project. Having conducted successful events in Dublin, Berlin, London, Beijing, and San Francisco, the project engaged audiences in meaningful conversations about the future implications of quantum technologies.

What the residency is about

Throughout the residency, artists will receive invitations to travel to various locations, where they can integrate quantum technologies into the thematic content of their work. These artists are encouraged to create pieces utilizing quantum technologies accessed through the cloud.

The program also extends an invitation for artists to explore novel techniques and methods of artistic production made possible by advancements in quantum technologies.

For whom?

The Studio Quantum residencies for 2024 are available to artists residing in the following project locations: Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Nigeria, India (States of Karnataka and Kerala), and South Africa.

Artists interested in applying for the Studio Quantum artist-in-residence program should meet the following criteria:

Exhibit an interest in technology and innovation, demonstrated through prior work.

Have an established artistic practice.

Be keen on learning about or expanding their understanding of quantum technologies.

Demonstrate motivation to collaborate with experts and partners in cultural, educational, and tech sectors.

Contribute to a new global network of experts, cultural partners, scientists, and artists, sharing their findings/work in a professional setting.

Artists selected should be willing to take part in or contribute to a project showcase in Germany in November 2024

Proficiency in English (C1+).

Residency details

In the Studio Quantum residency, artists will undergo an extensive eight-week tutorial, connecting with local and global experts in cultural and technology sectors.

The two-month residencies entails a minimum travel commitment of 4-8 weeks

The tutorial features two weekly sessions over eight weeks and involves experts from cultural and quantum technology fields.

Each artist is to contribute to a Goethe-Institut-organized event during their residency, which may include talks, presentations, or participation in local festivals.

Studio Quantum allocates a production budget of up to 3000 EUR, covering travel, accommodation, and an honorarium.

How to apply

The following documents and materials should be prepared for the Studio Quantum application:

Applicants for Studio Quantum residencies are required to submit a concise proposal outlining the residency focus and intended outcomes.

They must align their proposals with one of the designated themes: Quantum technologies, sustainability and climate change; Quantum technologies and artificial intelligence; Quantum technologies, data security, and data encryption; or a Wildcard theme.

The preferred residency location should be indicated, and a proposed production budget of up to 3000 EUR should be requested to cover necessary materials.

The application should include an updated CV, including links to websites and past work, all compiled in a single PDF document of a maximum of 4 pages. Submission and profile creation are facilitated through gap-online.goethe.de.

The application deadline is February 11, 2024.