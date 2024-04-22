Germany is introducing ‘Opportunity Card’ from June 2024 for individuals with the requisite qualifications and skills to search for work opportunities in Germany.

This will enable skilled job seekers to reside in Germany and search for employment.

A document seen by Nairametrics says the Opportunity Card will simplify the process for candidates to secure jobs in Germany. It allows individuals to work in Germany without undergoing a lengthy recognition process. A minimum of two years of vocational training or a university degree is required, as well as proficiency in German (A1) or English (B2).

This Opportunity Card is available for foreigners who receive full recognition of their overseas qualifications and are therefore considered as “skilled workers”. The individuals can therefore obtain an opportunity card without any further special requirements, and they will not be required to produce proof of a permanent job contract.

About the Opportunity Card

Opportunity cards are issued for a maximum of one year, provided that the holder can support themselves during that period. It allows the holder to undertake work trials or take up secondary employment for a maximum of 20 hours per week during their stay in Germany.

If a holder is unable to obtain another resident title for work reasons but has been offered eligible employment, the opportunity card can be extended for another two years.

How they can be eligible for this permit

To be eligible, applicants must provide evidence of their university degree, a vocational qualification of at least two years’ duration (in each case recognized by the state in the country of training), or a vocational qualification issued by a German Chamber of Commerce Abroad.

In addition, a basic knowledge of German (level A1 CEFR) or English (level B2 CEFR) is required.

When these requirements are met, points are awarded for criteria such as recognition of qualifications in Germany, language skills, professional experience, age, links to Germany, and the potential of accompanying partners or spouses. Applicants must score a minimum of six points to receive an opportunity card.