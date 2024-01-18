The Board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) has announced that the Company has received the Securities and Exchange Commission’s formal approval of its scheme of arrangement which will result in delisting from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The approval follows the Court Ordered Meeting held on December 5, 2023 – at which the shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc approved the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

This was contained in the company’s Notice to the NGX and investing Public seen by Nairametrics.

The company in a statement signed by Frederick Ichekwai, the Company Secretary also disclosed that the order of the Federal High Court sanctioning the Scheme of arrangement has also been obtained.

Application for the delisting of the Company’s shares

It added that an application for the delisting of the Company’s shares from the NGX will be submitted imminently.

The statement reads:

What you should know

Nairametrics reported recently that shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc have approved the payment of N17.42 for every share held by its shareholders as part of the Scheme of Arrangement for the dissolution of the company.

The shareholders at the Court-Ordered Meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc also among other things endorsed the delisting from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited upon the Scheme becoming effective.

GlaxoSmithKline, the UK-based pharmaceutical giant earlier announced on August 3, 2023, that it would be leaving Nigeria and shutting down its Nigerian subsidiary, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, subject to approval from the regulatory authorities.

According to the statement signed by the company secretary, Frederick Ichekwai, the company has received a “No Objection” from the Securities and Exchange Commission to propose a Scheme of Arrangement for its shareholders.

The proposed scheme of arrangement among other things notes that all the company’s outstanding shares will be cancelled and all its existing shareholders except GSK UK will be settled at a premium of N17.42 for every share they hold.