Clannit to introduce annual estate subscriptions from January 2027

Clannit, an estate management platform, will introduce an annual subscription for estates from January 1, 2027, alongside upgrades to its collections, security and administration tools.

Clannit, an estate management platform, will introduce an annual subscription for estates from January 1, 2027, alongside upgrades to its collections, security and administration tools.

The company disclosed this in a notice to estate leadership teams, saying the subscription would support continued platform improvements and customer support.

The notice did not disclose subscription prices or how charges would be calculated. The move places Clannit alongside competitors such as Venco, whose subscription-based business model was publicly reported as far back as 2022.

Clannit announces annual estate subscriptions

Clannit said the subscription would support improvements to its estate management services and continued customer support.

It invited estate leadership teams to discuss the arrangements and explore how to get more value from the platform.

“To sustain continued platform improvements and customer support, Clannit will introduce an annual subscription model for estates, effective January 1, 2027,” the company said.

The notice does not specify whether charges will depend on estate size, household numbers or the features an estate uses.

It also does not explain whether individual residents will face separate charges, whether different subscription packages will be available, or whether some features will remain accessible without payment.

Although the announcement confirms the introduction of an annual estate subscription, it does not establish that all Clannit services were previously free.

Its Apple App Store listing describes the application as free to download, which is distinct from the commercial arrangements for estate management services.

Clannit has offered meetings with estate leadership teams to demonstrate the upgrades and discuss subscription terms ahead of implementation.

Collections upgrades target 95% recovery

Clannit said its latest improvements focus on collecting estate dues and service charges, alongside strengthening security and access control. The company has optimised its collections feature and introduced the Clannit Wallet to improve billing, payment tracking and collection processes.

“We have optimised the collections feature and introduced the Clannit Wallet to improve billing, payment tracking and collection processes, with the goal of helping you to achieve collection rates of 95% or more in 2027.”

The 95% figure represents the company’s target for estates using its tools, rather than a collection rate it says customers have already achieved. The notice does not provide current collection rates or comparative performance figures.

On security, the company said it has introduced improved exit management, gate identification and security reporting capabilities.

It also announced an upgraded Admin Portal with better management tools, a dashboard and improved reporting. These features form part of the improvements Clannit plans to demonstrate during its meetings with estate leadership teams as it prepares to introduce annual subscriptions.

Venco provides paid-service market context

Clannit operates in the same estate management market as Venco, with both platforms offering tools for collections and visitor access. Venco was already generating revenue from software subscription fees by December 2022.

Nairametrics reported in December 2022 that Venco raised $670,000 in pre-seed funding to expand its platform and develop credit infrastructure for rent and household spending.

Venco said it served more than 12,000 property units across Nigeria and Kenya at the time and had processed over $10 million in transaction value since January 2022.

Its services included collections, service charge administration, utility vending and visitor access, illustrating the overlap with Clannit’s offering.

More recently, a May 2026 Nairametrics report cited Venco among startups driving property technology innovation, while highlighting infrastructure and policy constraints affecting the sector.

Venco’s has a history of charging subscriptions, although it does not confirm that charges applied from launch. Clannit’s undisclosed pricing also means a direct comparison of the companies’ subscription costs is not yet possible.

Clannit’s background and funding history

Clannit’s presence in Nigeria’s estate management market predates the latest subscription announcement by several years. Nairametrics reported in November 2022 that the company was founded in 2020 by Deola Adejuyigbe to help community members engage and trade with one another.

At the time, Clannit’s website indicated that its application was used in more than 40 estates.

Its services included resident communication, fund collection, guest invitations and emergency alarms.