The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched the Health Emergency Appeal 2024 targeting $1.5 billion to protect the health of the most vulnerable in 41 emergencies around the globe.

According to the organization, an estimated 166 million people require health assistance. The organization noted that it is already responding to 41 health crises, including 15 of the highest level ‘Grade 3” emergencies, and aims to reach some 87 million people with lifesaving humanitarian assistance in 2024.

According to the DG of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an estimated 166 million people will need lifesaving humanitarian health assistance while one child in every five globally either lived in or fled from, a conflict zone in 2023.

He disclosed that the climate crisis is worsening as last year was the hottest in human history, with grave health implications.

According to him, drought in the horn of Africa has resulted in catastrophic hunger while changing climate patterns and extreme events are driving deadly disease outbreaks in all corners of the world.

He added that the resurgence of cholera is especially concerning, with more than 40 outbreaks in 2023, an alarming record.

What he said

Dr. Tedros revealed that in 2023, humanitarian funding hit its lowest point in over a decade right when it was needed most. Health cluster partners received on average only 12% of the funding they appealed for.

“The cost of inaction is one the world cannot afford: when humanitarians cannot respond, lives are put at risk and the needs of communities increase.”

“A lack of access to health services feeds cycles of poverty, drives displacement, and threatens progress on all aspects of human and economic development.”

What you should know

In 2024, almost 300 people will require humanitarian assistance and protection, with an estimated 166 million people requiring health assistance.

Conflict and climate crisis have affected healthcare and deepened threats around the world, and at least 5 WHO regions are now impacted by worsening conflict and security.

The Health Emergency Appeal will support WHO in responding to ongoing and new emergencies around the world, including 15 Grade 3 emergencies.

The Health Emergency appeal is the result of robust and rigorous plans targeting where funds can have the greatest impact, save lives, meet critical needs, and help communities emerge from crises better prepared for future threats.