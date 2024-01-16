Hello PalmPay users, here is some wonderful news to rejuvenate your spirit this January.

TECNO has partnered with PalmPay to reward customers on one of the most reliable mobile payment platforms in the ongoing TECNO SPARK 20 N108 Million Promo.

This dynamic partnership takes centre stage in an exhilarating promo that promises users and customers across Nigeria a whirlwind of amazing prizes, including cashback, fabulous gifts, and the much-coveted SPARK 20 phones throughout January 2024.

By aligning forces with PalmPay, TECNO ensures participants a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Customers engaged with the promotion through the PalmPay app not only stand a chance to win cashback but also open doors to exciting prizes with each transaction.

But the excitement doesn’t end there!

TECNO offers an array of opportunities for customers to strike it big. Buy any of the SPARK 20 Series, CAMON 20 Series, and PHANTOM Series and stand the chance to win cashback in a thrilling lucky draw that depends on Nigeria’s performance in the tournament.

If Nigeria wins the trophy, 500 lucky customers will enjoy a cashback bonanza. Even as a runner-up, 200 customers could revel in the excitement, and a 3rd place finish would see 100 customers celebrating with cashback.

For the die-hard fans, TECNO spices up the matches with cashback opportunities during Nigeria’s games.

Purchasers of the SPARK 20 Series stand to win varying degrees of cashback—a whopping 100% during the three group matches.

Draws are on January 14th, 18th, and 22nd, inclusive of purchases within the four-day interval of Nigeria’s games, amplifying the anticipation.

Online enthusiasts can dive into the prediction and win games on different AFCON matches. By participating, customers and fans position themselves to win an array of rewards, from a PS5 console to airtime, cash prizes, branded football items, and the sleek SPARK 20 devices.

Engaging with fans is at the heart of TECNO’s strategy. Share your AFCON experiences using #TECNOxAFCON and stand a chance to win diverse gifts.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; trivia questions about the tournament’s outcome add an extra layer of fun and rewards.

Rush to your nearest TECNO store or visit their online platforms, and let the winning begin! Stay tuned for announcements by following TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.