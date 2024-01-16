Nestled in the heart of Lagos, Isimi stands as the city’s most coveted country home address, a beacon for those seeking the epitome of luxury living with a commitment to sustainability.

Dubbed the future’s best place to live, Isimi transcends traditional living with a seamless blend of wellness, technology, and eco-friendly practices.

Luxury in Harmony with Nature

Isimi boasts an array of unique features, including a backyard farm, nature cottages, and a sprawling ranch, creating an organic experience for residents.

The Root Saloon and Spa offer a sanctuary for relaxation, while the Herbal Life Cafe caters to those with a taste for the finest in organic cuisine.

The wellness club at Isimi embodies a commitment to holistic living, ensuring residents maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Access and Connectivity

Accessible via a scenic one-hour boat journey from Ikoyi to the Isimi jetty, also via road and helicopter experience, this international retreat transcends geographical boundaries.

The strategic location also provides breathtaking views of the Lekki Lagoon, complemented by over 5000 trees strategically planted throughout the community.

Technological Innovation

At the forefront of Isimi’s appeal is Tech Valley, a hub for innovation and progress, fostering a tech-forward community.

The Worklab Training Center further enhances the community’s dynamism, offering residents opportunities for tech skill development, organizational retreat and entrepreneurship.

Conservation and Sustainability

Isimi takes pride in its conservation project, championing the use of electric cars and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle. With sustainability at its core, the community sets a global standard for environmentally conscious living.

Global Appeal and Recognition

Isimi’s international recognition is elevated by the Nature Lodge Hotel construction, providing an unparalleled view of the Lagos new airport across the Isimi water.

This strategic positioning signifies the area’s growth and potential as a global destination.

In conclusion, Isimi Lagos transcends the conventional, offering an exclusive lifestyle that seamlessly integrates luxury, technology, and sustainability.

This international retreat is not just a home; it’s a vision for the future, a testament to the harmonious coexistence of modern living and the natural world.