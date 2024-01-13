The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has opened applications for companies that could serve as hosts to its Code Clubs initiative in 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Ministry, states where hosts are needed include Lagos, Osun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Kogi, Imo, Delta, and Ogun. Others are Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Borno, Katsina, Jigawa, and Taraba.

Launched in partnership with a UK-based computing education charity, Raspberry Pi Foundation the Code Clubs are a network of extracurricular programming clubs developed to nurture a new generation of digitally literate and innovative young minds in Nigeria.

These clubs, which will initially start from 17 knowledge exchange centres, will further expand to other locations across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Call for applications

Announcing the opening of applications for host companies across the select states, the Ministry in a statement released on Friday, said:

“As we build a digital knowledge pipeline with young Nigerians at its core, we are calling on host organizations interested in partnering to activate Code Clubs in our 17 Digital Knowledge Exchange Centres spread across Nigeria.

“Launched in collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the Code Clubs will enable Nigerians aged 7 to 17 years to learn a broad spectrum of coding and technology-related subjects.

“Qualified host organizations with a track record in STEAM training will get access to designated centres to put it to good use for the benefit of local communities.”

Interested organizations that could act as hosts to the program are encouraged to apply here.

Partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

Announcing the program earlier, the Ministry noted the Raspberry Pi Foundation will provide comprehensive toolkits, support, and guidelines for educators and young learners, while the Ministry will facilitate the establishment and operation of the Code Clubs across the country using a partnership model.

The partners, who will be made up of individuals, educational institutions, and organizations passionate about promoting computing education in their communities will receive support, resources, and operational guidelines from a designated central organization.

The Ministry quoted the Chief Executive Officer of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Philip Colligan, saying:

“We are excited to be partnering with the Nigerian Government to inspire the next generation of digital makers. Code Clubs are a fantastic way to give young people the opportunity to get creative with computers and digital technologies, opening up a world of possibilities.”

According to the Ministry, the learning paths to be provided for Code Club partners will cover a broad spectrum of coding and technology-related subjects including Introduction to Coding, Basic Concepts, Game Development, Web Development, Programming Languages, Algorithms and Problem Solving, Robotics and Electronics, and Project-Based Learning.

The partnership between the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation to establish Code Clubs for Kids represents a significant and forward-thinking initiative aimed at preparing the younger generation of Nigeria for a digital and technologically advanced future.