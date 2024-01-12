The Federal Government has revealed its intention to expand the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) in collaboration with the World Bank, aiming to extend economic empowerment to additional rural communities.

Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, shared this information during a crucial meeting in Abuja on Thursday, attended by key partners including the World Bank and UNICEF.

According to Kennedy-Ohanenye, the restructuring and scaling up of the NFWP will have a profound impact on the lives of rural women, fostering economic empowerment and revenue generation.

Additionally, the minister noted that this initiative would serve as a source of livelihood, enhancing the living conditions of those residing in rural areas.

What the World Bank is Saying

On his part, the World Bank Operations Manager in Nigeria, Taimur Samad, emphasized the crucial significance of gender-based empowerment, highlighting its substantial presence in their portfolio.

“We are highly committed to delivering results and it has been very important part of our engagement with states.

“Most of what we do in Nigeria is at the state level, and we will continue with the collaboration at the federal level too.

“The NFWP is currently designed to reach the lives of millions of women and their families; the World Bank is here at the service of the Nigerian government and its people.

“The bank is always open to new thoughts and ideas,” he added.

More Insights

Furthermore, Dr. Rownak Khan, UNICEF Deputy Country Representative, highlighted the achievements in mobilizing significant financial resources for the economic empowerment of women and girls across diverse regions in Nigeria through the NFWP.

She said:

“This collaboration will be instrumental to improving women’s access to resources and support systems, women’s entrepreneurship, stimulating the participation of women in business and private sector as well.

“It also reflects the government’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aligns seamlessly with SDG 5, which is achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls.

“So, hopefully, this will become a catalyst for gender equality, breaking barriers and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.”