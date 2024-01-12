Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has emphasized that the FCT Administration is committed to working tirelessly to complete the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) System project by May 29.

The Minister, on Thursday, underscored the significance of timely project delivery during an inspection tour of the Abuja project.

It could be recalled that FCTA had in August 2023, announced the award of N5 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the ARMT system.

The contract was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) with an expected delivery period of eight months.

Upon assuming office, Wike highlighted the ARMT as one of the projects scheduled for commissioning on May 29, commemorating President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

He said:

“This is one project that I am so compassionate about, and you know that Mr. President has given me a directive that must not be taken for granted.

“When we first visited the metro station, I discovered that there were many security lapses

“I am not a pessimist, and I believe that if we put all our energy into it, we may achieve it. I have also disbursed the funds for access roads, so we have no excuse.”

Vandalization and Theft of Rail Equipment

Meanwhile, the minister expressed disappointment regarding the project’s implementation, attributing it to the persistent vandalization and theft of vital facilities and equipment in the rail system.

“I remember when I first came after our inauguration, I did say that we will have to work on the issue of security by putting a fence around the Metro Station to fend off criminals.

“Unfortunately, that has not been done and to my surprise, I discovered that the contract was not even awarded to CCECC. It is a different contractor awarded by the FCT.

“This is my first time hearing this, and we are going to take it up immediately to see that the fence is put in place because you can’t talk of operation when you have not tackled the issue of security,” he said.

He expressed concern that despite engaging security companies to secure the rail facilities, vandalisation and stealing had continued unabated.

He said that a measure would be put in place to curtail the problem, insisting that there would be no room for excuses.

More Insights

The minister also complained about the quality of the access roads linking the rail stations, saying, “ The construction is not the best but again what do you do, this is what is on the ground.

“Frankly speaking, knowing where I am coming from, and having presided over projects like this, I cannot tell you that I am happy.

“So, I am not happy, the company must speed up, those who are doing the access roads must also speed up,” he directed.