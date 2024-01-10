The federal government has announced that it plans to formalize one million businesses across Nigeria at a discounted rate.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disposed of this during the launch of the Expanded National MSME Clinic in Makurdi, Benue State on Tuesday, according to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, spokesperson to the Vice President.

Shettima noted that the MSME Clinic aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by breaking down barriers and providing crucial resources.

Acknowledging the role of MSMEs in job creation and economic development, the Vice President assured his audience of entrepreneurs and stakeholders that the federal government was committed to creating a thriving MSME ecosystem.

“We have everything to guide your ambition,” the Vice President said.

Shettima also disclosed that the N75 billion loan scheme from the Bank of Industry and Access Bank’s discounted N50 billion fund offer was already in place to support entrepreneurs.

“We currently have in place a N75 billion 9% single-digit loan from BOI. Additionally, Access Bank has made N50 billion of their fund available to MSMEs at a discounted rate of 15%, which could significantly increase based on loan performance. Mr. President is committed to resolving the bottlenecks affecting the MSME space in Nigeria and will persist until these issues are resolved,” Shettima said.

In addition to access to discounted loans, the MSME Clinic promises immediate access to working capital, formalization assistance through the CAC, and export guidance from NEPC.

The Vice President further revealed that the Federal Government will roll out other MSME Clinics in Ebonyi, Ogun, Delta, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first half of 2024.

Also, Shettima disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will set up a world-class fashion hub in Makurdi, which is set to become operational within 90 days.