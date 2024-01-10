Ekiti State Government is set to launch a free healthcare program which would allow people with disabilities in the state access to healthcare services at no cost.

Princess Adetoun Agbooka, the special adviser to the Ekiti State governor on special education and social inclusion made this known in Ado-Ekiti.

According to her, the Office of Special Education and Social Inclusion partnered with the state Ministry of Health and Human Services and has finalised arrangements for the commencement of the scheme designed to enable all people living with disabilities in the state to enjoy free healthcare services in all government-owned primary, secondary, and tertiary health facilities across Ekiti state.

The free healthcare program

The special adviser has directed all people living with disabilities in the state to visit the state Ministry of Health and Human Services to register their names and provide their details to enable them to benefit from the scheme.

She disclosed that during the registration process, people with disabilities in the state would be expected to submit one passport photograph each as well as their National Identification Number (NIN) in the exercise which is to close on the 29 th of February, 2024.

Why it matters

The World Health Organisation’s world disability report says that 15% of Nigeria’s population has a disability.

People with disabilities often require specialized assistive devices, such as mobility aids or hearing aids, which can be expensive.

The high upfront costs and limited insurance coverage for these devices contribute significantly to the financial burden.

Ongoing medical treatments, therapies, and rehabilitation services are crucial for individuals with disabilities. The cumulative costs of regular healthcare sessions and interventions can strain financial resources.

Limited health insurance coverage results in higher out-of-pocket expenses for medications, consultations, and specialized care. Many people with disabilities bear the full cost of necessary healthcare services, impacting their financial stability.

The financial strain of healthcare costs directly impacts the overall quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Limited financial resources may lead to delays or avoidance of necessary healthcare, affecting health outcomes.