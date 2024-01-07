The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the federal government is investigating the alleged transfer of N585 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos states into a private account.

The Minister made this statement on Sunday, adding that the public should disregard unverified information until a proper investigation is carried out.

In a viral document allegedly signed by her and directed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, directed the disbursement of N585.189 million into one Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu’s private account.

The leaked document revealed that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account.

Responding to the development, Idris noted that the President is committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.”

In addition, he assured the public that accurate details of the investigation will be shared during the progress of the investigation.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.”

Backstory

The minister had, in a statement on Friday by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, said the payment followed due process.

Zubair had explained that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account because she currently serves as the project accountant of Grants for Vulnerable Groups. He said it is legal in the civil service for a staff member, to be paid, use the same funds legally and retire same with all receipts and evidence after the project or programme is completed.

Meanwhile, Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation (AGF), says she did not carry out the request of Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Madein also said no bulk money “ is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of Project Accountant”.