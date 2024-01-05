The Kebbi State Government has announced that 211,699 persons across the 21 local government areas of the state will get paid N75,000 each (i.e. N25,000 per circle for three payment circles) as beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Cash Transfer( RHCT) programme.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Muhammad Hamidu-Jarkuka, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, during a one-day refresher training for local government cash transfer facilitators in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The commissioner revealed that the state cash transfer unit would begin the enrollment process for the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

“The enrollment targets 160,708 beneficiaries from the National Social Register (NSR) and an additional 51,258 beneficiaries from the Rapid Response Register (RRR).

“The enrollment will be actively ongoing in all the 21 local government areas and 71 wards in 3,308 communities across the state,” Hamidu-Jarkuka explained.

More Insights

Hamidu-Jarkuka pointed out that the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer programme aims to bring financial relief to vulnerable citizens in the state.

“The financial assistance is to make a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, contribute to their well-being and resilience due to the hardship caused by the current economic reforms in the country,” he said.

Furthermore, the commissioner instructed the general public to visit their communities to ask if their community and names are part of the current disclosure for validation and enrollment.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Cash Transfer( RHCT) is an initiative under the National Social Safety Net Project Scale-Up (NASSP-SU).

The President Tinubu-led administration says the Cash Transfer Programme would benefit 15 million households across the country.

Beneficiaries will be paid N25,000 in each payment circle.