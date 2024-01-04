The Edo State Government has announced that 102,650 individuals spread across 1,969 communities in the 18 local government areas of the state are poised to benefit from the second phase of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Cash Transfer (RHCT) programme.

Ms Yuwa Aladeselu, the General Manager of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the state, made this disclosure during a one-day refresher training session for local government cash transfer facilitators in Benin.

The RHCT programme

The RHCT programme, implemented under the National Social Safety Nets Project Scale-Up (NASSP-SU), seeks to provide support to the poor and vulnerable.

Aladeselu highlighted Governor Godwin Obaseki’s commitment to embracing impactful intervention programs that alleviate the plight of the less privileged in Edo State.

Edo State, with a social register boasting over 1.6 million individuals, has captured approximately 314,000 households in its registry, including those with disabilities.

The second phase builds upon the success of the first phase, where over 12,108 beneficiaries were enrolled and paid in 2022.

Nairametrics reported that the president launched the social safety net program which would distribute N25,000 to beneficiaries.

Flora Bossey, Head of Unit, Edo State Cash Transfer, explained that the programme aligns with the federal government’s vision to support over 15 million impoverished and vulnerable Nigerians under the Expanded National Social Safety Nets Programme Scale-Up.

This initiative encompasses Economic Shock Response Cash Transfers in urban areas and Extended Regular Cash Transfers in rural regions nationwide.

The ongoing programme addresses existing cash transfer beneficiaries who have not yet received 12 cycles of payment, aiming to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Mohammed Adams, Enrolment Officer at the National Cash Transfer Office, emphasized that the training for facilitators is crucial to accurately capturing the biodata of the 101,404 registered persons.

The payment delivery mechanism ensures that funds are directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ accounts and wallets at the designated time, promoting significant financial inclusion. Adams stressed the importance of this intervention in providing support to those who are most in need during challenging times.

As the second phase of the RHCT programme unfolds in Edo State, it underscores the collaborative efforts between federal and state authorities to extend crucial financial support to vulnerable populations, aligning with broader national objectives.