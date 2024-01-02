The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has confirmed that the passport application automation process will begin operation on January 8, 2024, adding that Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

Tunji-Ojo, who was speaking during the inspection of facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), alongside the Comptroller General (CG) of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, made this disclosure on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister said that the ministry has commenced the training process that will lead to the live launching of the automation.

He said,

“We are good to go live.

“We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum.”

He also added that the initiative will improve the security architecture of the country, prompting a quick detection of fake passport applications and reducing bottlenecks.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the government’s commitment to eliminating the use of fake documents in passport applications. He announced the deployment of document verification officers in every local government area to thoroughly scrutinize passport applications nationwide.

Backstory

Earlier last month, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that the federal government is working to ensure a full automation system of passport application in the country.

At that time, the minister said the automated application system was “99% done,” adding that the process would include uploading passport photos and supporting documents.

“In fact, we’ve done the testing and we should be going live in the next one week or thereabout. As I said, that will ensure that Nigerians, all they need to do in an immigration centre, a passport centre, is just biometrics, just to take your fingerprints, that’s all,” he said.