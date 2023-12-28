At least 126 electricity-related accidents were recorded between January and September 2023, according to an analysis of the quarterly reports released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Also, there were 72 injuries and 79 fatalities in the same period under review.

In each of the reports analyzed, NERC blamed “illegal/unauthorized connections, unsafe conditions/acts, wire snap, vandalism, explosions, and electrocution” for the accidents, injuries, and fatalities recorded between Q1 to Q3 2023.

Q1 2023 accidents

There were 33 recorded accidents in the first quarter of this year, which led to 16 injuries and 17 fatalities.

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had the highest number of accidents (seven), and it was followed by Eko Distribution Company (six) and Ikeja Distribution Company (four).

The Q1 2023 report read:

“There were thirty-three (33) incidents resulting in 16 injuries and 17 fatalities, compared to 25 incidents in 2022/Q4 with 27 injuries and 18 fatalities. While the number of incidents increased by 32.00%, the number of casualties reduced by 5.55% in 2023/Q1 compared to 2022/Q4.

“This could indicate that the incidents recorded in 2023/Q1 were less severe and there were applications of improved early response systems to prevent incidents from resulting in casualties.

“Out of the thirty-three incidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest share were TCN – 7, Eko DisCo – 6, and Ikeja DisCo – 4 which represented 21%, 18%, and 12% (cumulative – 51%). Conversely, Yola DisCo had the least number of incidences (1) within the quarter.”

Q2 2023 accidents

By the second quarter of 2023, the number of accidents increased to 52, with Eko Disco, TCN, and Ikeja Discos having the highest cases.

Also, there was an increase in the number of fatalities to 28 and several injuries, which is the same number as that of the fatalities recorded for Q2 2023.

The Q2 2023 report read:

“In 2023/Q2, the safety performance within the NESI deteriorated with the number of accidents increasing by 57.57% (33 to 52), the number of fatalities increasing by 64.71% (17 to 28), and the number of injuries increasing by 75% (16 to 28).

“Out of the fifty-two (52) accidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of accidents were Eko DisCo (11), TCN (8), and Ikeja DisCo (7) which represented 21.15%, 15.38%, and 13.46% respectively. Conversely, Egbin and Azura had the least accidents (1 each) within the quarter.”

Q3 2023 accidents

While there was a decrease in the number of accidents by Q3 2023 to 41, there was an increase in the number of fatalities (34) and the number of injuries remained the same as the previous quarter (28).

The Q3 2023 report read:

“In 2023/Q3, the safety performance within the NESI improved with the total number of accidents decreasing by -21.15% from 52 to 41. The number of injuries reported from these accidents remained unchanged (28 for both quarters), however, the number of fatalities increased by +21.43% from 28 to 34.

“Out of the forty-one (41) accidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of casualties were Ikeja (10), Abuja (9), Ibadan (9), and Jos (9) DisCos which represented 16.13%, 14.52%, 14.52%, and 14.52% respectively. Conversely, TCN and Kaduna DisCo had the least casualties (1 each) within the quarter.”

More Insights

In line with its objective “to ensure the provision of safe and reliable electricity to consumers” as specified in Section 32(1)(e) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 (the ESPRA), the NERC monitors health and safety performance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Consistent with its strategic plan for 2021-2023, the NERC has heightened its endeavour to execute a range of safety initiatives to eradicate fatalities within the power sector.

The Commission has executed several safety initiatives, such as the standardization of protective schemes, public education regarding health and safety, involvement of government agencies in addressing Right of Way (RoW) violations, and an evaluation of an operational procedure for fault clearing utilized by distribution system operators.

In addition, investigations are initiated by the Commission into all reported accidents, and licensees will be held accountable for appropriate actions when required.

Engr. Idris Aminu Idris, the SM in charge of Engineering Performance and Monitoring at NERC recently blamed vandalism for 13% of electricity-related accidents, saying:

“Vandalism was responsible for up to 13% of accidents from Q1 to Q3 of 2023. DisCos need to work with the relevant security agencies to mitigate incidents.”

As additional clarification, he stated that in section 5.3 of the Safety Code, NERC must be notified of all major incidents involving electricity, including equipment or apparatus damage, human fatalities, or electric shock to animals.