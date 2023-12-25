Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured of his commitment to implementing the 8-point presidential peace agreement on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

This is despite opposition from different individuals and stakeholders who have condemned and rejected the peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu, which appeared to favour the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

This disclosure is contained in a Christmas Broadcast made by Governor Fubara on Monday morning, December 25, 2023.

Fubara, however, stated that the agreement will be implemented in a way that will not compromise the collective interest of the people and democratic values.

Peace deal not a death sentence

He said as a principal participant in the saga, he has taken some time to study the terms of the proclamation and has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.

Governor Fubara said the peace accord “is not a death sentence”, but an opportunity to achieve the needed stability in the state, adding that both sides of the divide have so far demonstrated some goodwill towards the implementation of the agreement.

He said while the Martin Amaewhule led Assembly which is loyal to Wike has withdrawn the purported impeached notice, his government has also released the withheld allowance of the State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State Governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis, saying that the effort demonstrates his love for Rivers State.

Governor Fubara also appreciated the people for their love and support for his administration, especially during the period of the crisis.

He promised never to lower the bar of governance in the state and to always consult widely to serve the state better.

On the Christmas celebration, Governor Fubara encouraged citizens of the state to imbibe the good virtues of Jesus Christ which are outlined in his teachings of selflessness, genuine love and true forgiveness.

He assured that the new year, 2024 will witness improved development with the planned completion of some strategic infrastructure, including a section of the Ring Road Project and the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road which was abandoned for over 20 years.

What you should know

The political crisis that has rocked Rivers State in the past few months took a whole new dimension with the feud between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike splitting lawmakers at the Rivers State House of Assembly into 2 factions. 27 members of the House of Assembly are reported to be supporting Wike, while 4 of them are with the Governor.

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

The political crisis in Rivers State also snowballed into the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex, which was earlier burnt, by the State Government led by Governor Fubara, even as security personnel have reportedly barricaded the entrance Assembly.

However, on December 18, Governor Fubara and Wike reached a truce after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

According to reports President Tinubu met with sides involved in the crisis and secured commitments from all sides to abide by a set of eight resolutions reached at the parley.

The resolution, signed by both Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, spelt out steps expected by parties in the conflict to take.