The Board of Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment follows the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc

This was contained in the Group’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained by Nairamttrics.

According to the statement signed by Sunday Ekeochi, the Company Secretary, the group said:

“We refer to our notification dated November 23, 2023, informing the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

Further to the above, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public that the Board at its meeting held on December 19, 2023, unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. Osunkoya”.

Independent Non-Executive Director

The board noted that Mr. Jimoh was an independent Non-Executive Director who before this appointment was the Chairman of the Board of Audit Committee and Board Finance and Investment Committee.

