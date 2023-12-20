There are about 5 major ways to explain your career gaps during a job interview that can set you up for that dream job regardless.

Career gaps are a widespread aspect of professional life, and individuals with over 10 years of work experience often encounter disruptions in employment.

This is normally caused by economic downturns, the pandemic, lack of finding suitable jobs, layoffs, bereavement, personal life events, corporate furloughs, maternity breaks, etc. This is common in many countries including Nigeria.

It is therefore crucial to recognize that gaps in your résumé should not be perceived as insurmountable obstacles during your job search, provided you approach them in the right way.

Simultaneously, employers with empathy should refrain from passing judgment on individuals who have experienced extended periods of unemployment.

A compassionate and realistic manager understands that life events can lead to phases where full-time employment may not be feasible.

Here are 5 ways of explaining career gaps in an interview.

1. Emphasize Honesty in Addressing Employment Gaps

When faced with an extended period of unemployment, particularly six months or more, interviewers will probably inquire about the reasons behind the gap.

They might question why another company did not hire you during that time, especially if you possess a strong background and sought-after skills.

In such situations, it is crucial to address the gap in your employment with honesty and directness. Avoid the temptation to create excuses or fabricate information, as honesty is paramount.

It is important to recognize that falsehoods can be uncovered, and maintaining transparency is key to building trust during the interview process.

2. Show How You Stayed Current

During the interview, articulate how you actively stayed abreast of industry trends and developments, ensuring that your skills and knowledge remained current and did not stagnate during your gap period.

If you are engaged in any consulting or freelance work, it’s essential to highlight these experiences. Additionally, emphasize any certifications or licenses you acquired during the employment break.

Consider mentioning how you honed your soft skills, particularly in communication, by sharing examples of relevant experiences.

For instance, if you took on roles such as an Uber driver or worked as a self-employed fashion retailer, emphasize how these experiences allowed you to exercise and enhance your interpersonal communication skills.

By showcasing the skills and experiences gained during the gap, you effectively communicate your proactive approach to professional development and your ongoing commitment to staying relevant in your field.

3. Project Confidence in Your Job Search

Rather than adopting a defensive or apologetic stance regarding the gap in your résumé, exude confidence and direct the focus toward your valuable skills and extensive experience that positions you as a formidable candidate for the job.

Emphasize that your approach to the job search has been deliberate and selective, reflecting your commitment to securing a position that aligns with your qualifications and career goals, rather than hastily accepting the first available opportunity.

4. Minimize Focus on Employment Gap

Avoid lingering on the employment gap during the interview. Provide a concise and straightforward explanation, swiftly transitioning to a discussion about your qualifications and extensive experience.

This approach ensures that the interview remains focused on your skills and expertise, showcasing your suitability for the position.

5. Practice Your Response

Develop a clear and succinct reply to address questions about your employment gap. Practice your response to enhance your confidence in delivering it smoothly during the interview.

This preparation ensures that you can effectively communicate your situation while maintaining a confident and composed demeanour. Here’s an example:

“ During my employment gap, I [reason you were not employed, I [what you did during the gap]. Returning to work was top of mind during that period, and I’m ready to do that now. I understand that employment gaps can be a concern for employers, but I want to assure you that I am committed to my career and have been keeping up with industry trends and developments during my time away. I am excited to bring my skills and experience to this position and contribute to the company’s success .”