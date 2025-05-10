The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of buildings encroaching on the Ikota River within Oral Estate and Megamound Estate in Lekki, following an extension period granted for residents to relocate.

The demolition began on Friday, just 24 hours after the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources announced the extension on Thursday.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the exercise in a statement posted on his official X account on Saturday.

Wahab added that notices had been issued to property owners obstructing the river’s alignment, with the government proceeding with the demolition after the extended deadline.

“Following the expiration of served notices, operatives from Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Friday commenced the removal of contravening structures within Megamound Estate and Oral Estate along Ikota River alignment, Eti-osa, to prevent perennial flooding in the area,” Wahab’s post read.

The commissioner’s post was accompanied by a video clip showing a bulldozer tearing down one of the affected buildings as enforcement officers from the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department carried out the operation.

Backstory

On Thursday, Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced an extension of the deadline for residents to vacate their properties along the Ikota River. This extension was granted after property owners requested more time for relocation.

Wahab emphasized that while the government remains focused on restoring the river’s alignment to prevent flooding, only buildings obstructing the river’s path would be affected. He also reassured residents that the government would engage empathetically, but non-compliant property owners would be held accountable.

The ministry clarified that affected residents had been given ample time to comply with initial removal notices. It was revealed that illegal land reclamation and sandfilling had narrowed the river’s channel, increasing flood risks.

In Oral Estate alone, 18 buildings were found to be within the river’s designated setback, with similar violations identified in other parts of Lekki. This increased the urgency of enforcement actions.

The ministry confirmed that demolitions were being carried out in accordance with environmental regulations and following proper contravention notices. While dialogue with homeowners will continue, the government stressed that non-compliance would not be tolerated.

Restoring the natural flow of the Ikota River is a key part of the state’s broader flood mitigation efforts, the ministry had stressed.