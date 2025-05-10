The Lagos State Government on Saturday began demolishing illegal structures in Ikeja GRA, including shanties and unapproved buildings, over security and planning concerns.

The exercise, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, targeted areas violating building regulations, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The team moved through streets like Michael Otedola, Sowemimo, Remi Fani-Kayode, and Ajisafe, pulling down unauthorised stalls and altered buildings.

Oki said some property owners had valid approvals but violated terms by converting structures, such as turning four flats into eight, thereby straining infrastructure and distorting the urban plan.

“There have been complaints from the residents of Ikeja GRA about abnormalities in the construction process.

“We began enforcement from 9.00 a.m. today and visited many construction sites. Most of them actually have valid approvals, and even the buildings assumed not to conform, do, in fact, meet the required standards,” Oki stated.

He added, “Some people get approval for four flats but turn them into eight, or they have approval to build a duplex but they convert it.

“This puts a heavy burden on public infrastructure. We can’t let Ikeja GRA become like Ajegunle.”

More insights

The LASBCA Permanent Secretary said the agency had earlier issued letters to all property owners in Ikeja GRA, requesting the submission of building approvals for verification.

He explained that the enforcement exercise followed adequate notice and engagement with stakeholders, and was aimed at removing shanties, makeshift stalls, and unauthorised structures linked to illegal activities in order to restore safety, order, and proper urban planning.

Oki added that buildings found to be in violation of planning regulations were marked for corrective action, and if owners failed to comply, such structures would be demolished.

The NAN report further noted that a resident and community leader, Mr. Tunde Disu, expressed support for the government’s intervention, describing it as long overdue.

He noted that the spread of illegal structures had worsened security concerns and hampered effective surveillance by both private security teams and the police.

Disu also said the residents’ association would collaborate with agencies such as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to clean up the neighbourhood and hold violators accountable.

What you should know

Over the past months, the Lagos State Government has demolished several structures across the state for various reasons, ranging from safety concerns to violations of urban planning laws.

However, the government recently clarified that not all buildings without approval would be brought down immediately. Instead, property owners would be given a chance to correct planning infractions and regularise their developments.

Demolition exercises, however, would proceed in cases where structures pose a risk to public safety, such as those erected under high-tension power lines, on pipelines, across drainage channels, or within designated rights of way.