With Nigeria as its largest global hub, TeKnowledge marks seven years of local impact and launches a unified service model to drive innovation, talent development, AI-powered transformation, and cybersecurity services across Africa and beyond.

TeKnowledge today announced the official launch of its AI-First Expert Technology Services in Nigeria, along with a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s global evolution and deepened commitment to enabling enterprise and national transformation across Africa.

The announcement was made during the TeKnowledge Nigeria CxO Summit 2025, a high-level event held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, which convened public and private sector leaders to celebrate seven years of operations in Nigeria and to share the company’s vision for the country’s next phase of technology-driven growth.

As the company’s largest global hub, TeKnowledge delivers services to over 90 countries from Nigeria and employs more than 2,000 local experts.

It drives strong partnerships across both the public and private sectors, working closely with stakeholders to build sustainable digital ecosystems.

In collaboration with Microsoft, TeKnowledge has trained thousands in AI skills—including more than 7,000 Nigerians and over 1,000 women through targeted ICT programs. The company serves as a trusted technology services partner to more than 40 Nigerian organizations, delivering solutions across skilling, digital transformation, and managed services.

Cybersecurity remains central to TeKnowledge’s transformation model, with its Security Operations Center hosted in Nigeria. The company offers award-winning cybersecurity expertise, with a proven track record in proactive defense and scalable security solutions across Africa and beyond.

Its AI-driven security systems detect risks, predict attacks, and respond in real time—enabling clients to focus on what matters most. This capability not only builds resilience but also directly strengthens customer experience and trust. In today’s digital landscape, customers expect secure, seamless interactions—and organizations that prioritize cybersecurity protect data, earn confidence, and foster lasting relationships.

“This is an exciting milestone—one that reflects how far TeKnowledge has come and the future we’re building together with our ecosystem,” said Olugbolahan Olusanya, Africa Territory Director, TeKnowledge. “Our new brand and AI-First Expert Technology Services model are grounded in what has always mattered most: people, trust, and progress.”

The event celebrated Nigeria’s legacy of transformation—from its industrial and creative sectors to its growing leadership in applied AI—and applauded both the Nigerian government and private sector for leading the continent in delivering tangible returns from AI.

“Nigeria has always been a nation of transformation,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer at TeKnowledge. “From the ancient trade networks of Kano to the fintech revolution and Nollywood’s global rise, progress here has always been driven by purpose. Today, Nigerian business leaders aren’t just exploring AI—they’re acting on it with urgency, focus, and vision.”

Yet, as innovation scales, structural challenges persist. Fragmented systems, limited AI-specific talent, and evolving regulatory frameworks continue to slow widespread adoption. Nigeria’s National AI Strategy highlights the need for stronger cross-sector alignment to ensure that AI-driven progress is inclusive, sustainable, and strategic.

TeKnowledge’s AI-First approach focuses on helping clients move from ambition to action—scaling solutions that are ethical, locally relevant, and built to last. With over 6,000 experts across 19 global hubs, TeKnowledge blends global scale with local expertise. Its strong ecosystem of partners, including Microsoft and Genesys, enables its experts to deliver AI-first solutions for enterprise productivity and customer experience, leveraging cloud and modern workplace technologies. Seventy percent of its workforce is certified in these platforms, reflecting deep technical capability and ongoing investment in talent.

