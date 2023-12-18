The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba (rtd), informed that over three years nationwide, the agency has seized 7,590 tons of illicit drugs and substances valued at over N800 billion.

Additionally, the agency has arrested 42,105 drug offenders.

He disclosed this during a visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Monday.

The Chairman highlighted the centrality of drugs to criminal activities, including terrorism, kidnapping, and insurgency.

He stated,

“29,400 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated also within the same period.”

“In about three years, we have arrested 42,105 drug offenders, including 46 barons. We have seized no fewer than 7, 590 tons of drugs and this is worth about N800 billion,”

He expressed appreciation to the armed forces for their diligence, loyalty, commitment, sacrifice, and gallantry in safeguarding the nation, as well as their steadfast support to the NDLEA.

Specifically, he acknowledged their contributions in the areas of arms and ammunition supply and the training of officers and men, among other aspects.

Marwa encouraged the military to contemplate establishing a central rehabilitation centre and integrating drug rehabilitation facilities into existing military hospitals for the treatment of personnel dealing with substance abuse issues.

The CDS statement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa earlier emphasized that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would enhance its collaboration with the NDLEA to address the challenges posed by substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Musa commended the agency for its prompt and effective response to drug-related issues nationwide.

He said,

“We have seen the number of arrests being made, and how the world has now seen that Nigeria is taking positive measures to address this drug issue, I think is highly commendable.”

According to him, theatre Commanders in the Northeast have seen the effect of drugs as people get false confidence under its influence.