The Lagos State Government has revealed that an e-call-up system will be used to manage trucks going in and out of the Lagos Free Trade Zone to forestall the traffic congestion as experienced in the Apapa Port area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, made this known during an interview on the Sunrise Show of Channels Television on Saturday.

Giwa revealed this when asked by one of the anchors of the program how the Lagos State Government intends to control the traffic situation around the Lekki Free Trade Zone considering that the Dangote Refinery would be loading 2,900 trucks per day.

According to the Special Adviser, the Lagos State Government set up a committee that came up with the idea of an e-call-up system for effective traffic management of all articulated vehicles of occupants of the Lagos Free Trade Zone.

Mr Giwa also disclosed that a company that would run the e-call-up system has already been awarded the contract to do so.

Explaining further, he noted that the Lagos State Government had identified parks located about 30 km away from the Lagos Free Trade Zone.

According to him, trucks going into the Lekki Free Trade Zone, whether they be carrying wet or dry cargo, would first go into those parks to wait until they are called upon to proceed to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, port, or terminal.

Giwa pointed out that to ensure the people and establishments around the Lekki axis do not encounter the traffic congestion that is experienced around the Apapa Port area, articulated vehicles going into the Lekki Free Trade Zone, would only be called upon from the parks when the situation on the road is convenient for such movements.