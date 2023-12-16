The Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Garba Abubarkar as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Ms. Adesimbo Ukiri as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.

This was contained in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained by Nairmetrics.

According to the notice signed by Stanley Chikwendu, Group Company Secretary, both appointments which are pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Hotels Plc approved by the Board of Directors on October 27, 2023 and took effect on October 30, 2023.

Profile of Abubakar: according to the company, Mr. Garba Abubakar is the immediate past Registrar-General/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He boasts extensive professional experience spanning over 34 years, with 19 of those dedicated to the Corporate Affairs Commission, where he held various positions including Director, Compliance; Special Adviser to the Registrar General; Principal Manager, Compliance; and Deputy Director, Compliance.

Prior to his tenure at the CAC, he held various positions at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), including Senior Manager, Legal, and Secretariat.

Alhaji Garba is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained his law degree, and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Mediators and Conciliators & Institute of Directors (Chartered), amongst others.

Profile of Ukiri: Ms. Adesimbo Ukiri is the CEO of AVON Healthcare Limited. She possesses a wealth of professional experience spanning over 30 years.

She has a strong track record in organizational transformation and galvanizing leadership teams to superior performance levels.

She serves on the Board of Heirs Life Assurance Ltd as a Non-Executive Director. She is also a member of the Technology and Data Committee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Prior to joining Avon, she served as Managing Director of HYGEIA HMO and held the position of Head, Government Relations, at Guinness Nigeria Plc (DIAGEO).

Mrs. Ukiri is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where she obtained her law degree, and was thereafter called to the Nigerian bar in 1989.

In addition, she also obtained a master’s degree focused on strategy and leadership from London Business School in 2007.