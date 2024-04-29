Let me start by saying a warm welcome to all our esteemed investors and analysts who have joined this call with us today.

Today, I am thrilled to share the exceptional strides we have made at Transcorp Hotels PLC over the past year, our commitment to sustainable practices, and our forward-looking strategies.

We are a proud subsidiary of Transnational Corporation PLC and stand as one of Africa’s premier hospitality organizations…

We go beyond just providing a place to stay but are committed to redefining the hospitality experience across the continent, ensuring that every interaction with our brand is memorable and unmatched.

Our flagship brand, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality and culinary excellence. With 670 rooms, 20 meeting rooms, and 7 restaurants, it stands as one of the largest hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa, offering a unique blend of hospitality and lifestyle experiences that resonate with both business and leisure travelers seeking exceptional service and memorable moments.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels is Africa’s best platform for connecting travelers to unique accommodations, great food, and memorable experiences. With 4,000 rooms across 88 Hotels and 490 apartments, Aura offers a wide range of accommodation and experience options for guests.

CLOSING STATEMENT by Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola

To sustain our performance, we will focus on key growth drivers that will ensure we continuously win in this ever-changing industry and economy. Some of these include:

The enhanced use of our digital platform Aura, is revolutionizing how we drive bookings, engage with guests, and generate revenue. This technology underscores our commitment to growth and adaptability in the digital age.

Upgrading our technology to enrich the guest experience, offering contactless services and personalized offerings that cater to the unique preferences of each visitor, ensuring that our services are not just cutting-edge but also deeply personal.

Strategic sourcing and operational efficiency are key to our cost optimization efforts. We are dedicated to managing expenses without compromising the quality that our guests have come to expect from us.

Focus on eco-friendly initiatives, energy-saving measures, and sustainable sourcing, and;

Continuously looking for ways to enhance the value and utility of our assets – including thoughtful refurbishments and adaptive reuse of spaces, ensuring that our investments yield the best possible returns.

In Conclusion…

We are confident that we will maintain our performance through 2024 and beyond.

We are committed to not only upholding but elevating the exceptional guest experiences that set us apart.

Our strategy is to widen our portfolio, innovating and diversifying our services to drive revenue growth further whilst also focusing on operational efficiency to reinforce our position as the leader in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

We anticipate sharing more insights into our strategic initiatives at the upcoming AGM, where we will outline the steps we are taking to secure and extend our market leadership.