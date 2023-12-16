President Bola Tinubu has assured foreign investors that repatriating funds will be easier, aligning with the Federal Government’s increased efforts to attract more businesses to the country.

Speaking on Friday at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu accepted Letters of Credence from Lorand Endreffy (Hungary’s Ambassador), Christophe Bazivamo (Rwanda’s High Commissioner), and Ivan Kholostenko (Ukraine’s Ambassador).

The Nigerian leader assured the Rwandan High Commissioner that efforts are underway to address concerns related to trapped funds, pledging swift processing for their prompt release.

“We are one family on the continent. We will continue to promote democracy and good governance. I will maintain an open-door policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff are also available.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are already working on the issues of double taxation, and it will be properly streamlined to favour business growth. Nigeria is home and a haven for investors,” the President affirmed.

On his part, the Rwandan High Commissioner expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria, citing the intention to implement new visa policies and foster trade agreements.

In addition, President Tinubu has urged the Ambassador of Hungary to actively seek collaboration opportunities, with a particular focus on fostering partnerships in agriculture and food security. Additionally, the President is keen on exploring Hungary’s technological expertise for mutual benefit.

“Thank you so much for taking care of our students, who are in your country. We are a very big country with huge potential to sustainably spur economic growth.

We are ready to improve relations, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security,” the president said.

Responding to the President’s remark, the Hungarian ambassador praised the president for his bold and strategic decisions in repositioning the Nigerian economy.

Areas of collaboration mentioned encompass education, agriculture, food security, security, and medical technology.

“My Prime Minister always says that our relations are based on mutual respect,” he remarked.

President Tinubu told the Ukrainian ambassador that Nigeria will always work for global peace and harmony.

“We are with you in prayers. We will continue to support good governance and democracy, ” the president assured.