The Coronation Life Assurance Ltd Webinar Series constitutes an integral component of the company’s thought leadership initiatives, designed to provide relevant insights to both corporate and individual clients.

The current edition of the series is focused on a pivotal question: “Protection against the Unexpected: How confident are you about the future?”.

The webinar aims to educate, inform, and empower entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and tools required to navigate the uncertainties of life confidently.

Given that human capital is the most valuable asset of any business organization, this event seeks to emphasize the importance of financial resilience, planning, and various protection strategies that go beyond specific insurance products.

The primary objective of the webinar is to position Coronation Life Assurance Ltd as a comprehensive partner in safeguarding the financial well-being of individuals and families.

To that end, we offer a suite of products aligned with this commitment, including Life Insurance, Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Annuities, and more.

The ultimate goal is to promote financial security and stability for our clients, regardless of the uncertainties of life.

Event and Panel Objectives: The overarching objectives of the event are to promote Coronation Life Assurance’s products, expand the client mailing list, bolster brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Life Assurance as a thought leader in the financial services sector.

The panel discussion will endeavour to employ case studies and real-life experiences to illustrate financial resilience and protection against unanticipated events.

Its primary aim is to furnish participants with practical knowledge and insights to enrich their understanding of financial resilience, planning, and protection strategies against unexpected events, while simultaneously raising awareness of the diverse protection solutions offered by Coronation Life Assurance Ltd.

Panel Format: The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelists and engage the audience through Q&A sessions, fostering dynamic discussions. The speakers Include: Mr. Chris SAIGBE – Director, Life Operations – African Reinsurance Corporation – Keynote Speaker, Dr. Tunde Salako – Founder, Africa Insurtech Lab (A.I.L) – Panelist, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu – Registrar/CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria – Panelist and Kenneth Essu – Head, Underwriting Life, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd. – Panelist

What To Expect:

Engaging discussion with seasoned professionals sharing insights on navigating life’s uncertainties.

Delve into real-life scenarios, showing proactive planning for a secure and confident future.

Gain clarity on the vital link between financial security and confidence, exploring protective measures as a safety net.

Understand strategies for fostering financial resilience and stability to confidently face life’s uncertainties.

Explore diverse protection solutions from Coronation Life Assurance Ltd, emphasizing tailored financial security.

About Coronation Life Assurance Ltd

Coronation Life Assurance Ltd is engaged in the business of underwriting life risks for corporate and individual customers and also provides investment risks products for individuals. The Company’s range of products include, Group Life, Group Credit Life, Individual Life, Funeral Expense Insurance, and a range of long term and short investment risk solutions.

Coronation Life Assurance Ltd is a subsidiary of Coronation Insurance Plc