Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N800 billion into law a day after presenting it to five out of the thirty-six lawmakers in the state.

Fubara introduced the bill on Wednesday, December 13, before a House of Assembly comprised of four members, with Speaker Edison Ehie leading. The budget was reportedly signed by Fubara on Thursday at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The signing ceremony was held in the conference room of the Governor’s Office at the Government House.

Prof Ngozi Odu, the Deputy Governor, was present at the ceremony, joined by members of the State Executive Council, both current and past lawmakers supporting Governor Fubara, and several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen from Local Government Areas.

The governor, during his address, highlighted the commitment to implementing the N800bn budget, named ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity.’ The primary goal is to invest in essential infrastructure, including the second phase of the Trans-Kalabari road, to address the socio-economic requirements of the community.

The governor had on Wednesday presented the budget estimates to five lawmakers led by Ehie, after the controversial demolition of the Assembly complex.

The Ehie-group had also declared vacant, the seats of the 27 members that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie and Martins Amaewhule have been embroiled in a Speakership tussle that is in court.

This is a developing story…