DCSL Corporate Services Limited, a leading corporate services firm, has rebranded and launched ‘The DCSL eConnect,’ an innovative boardroom app designed to elevate communication, and collaboration, and redefine efficiency.

The launch took place at its 10th-anniversary event held in Lagos on Friday, December 8th, 2023.

The cutting-edge app will empower Boards and C-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, and conduct polls, and performance evaluations, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

Bisi Adeyemi, Managing Director of DCSL, reflected on the significant milestones achieved in the past decade and reiterated the Company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients across diverse sectors in Nigeria.

‘’Today, we stand at the pinnacle of a decade-long journey marked by resilience, growth, and the unwavering support of our valued clients who have been both our backbone and stepping stone.

Our journey has been adorned with significant milestones, including the establishment of DCSL Academy, a testament to our commitment to excellence in executive training and recruitment.

As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we usher in a new era dedicated to delivering excellent services to our clients. An integral part of this transition is our rebranding and the introduction of the DCSL eConnect app—an innovative tool designed to enhance boardroom processes. With this app, Directors can effortlessly access, approve, and monitor their board documents, fostering efficiency in every aspect.

Speaking at the event, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman/Founder Chair Centre Group, said, ‘DCSL’s 10-year milestone exemplifies the resilience needed to navigate difficulties and build a legacy that withstands the test of time.

To build institutions that last, leaders must be visionaries who prioritize the organization’s longevity over individual success. As leaders, we need the discipline to delegate and empower our teams, ensuring the organization thrives beyond our contributions.

Despite the prevailing challenges, as Nigerians, we possess the resilience to endure and carve out opportunities for ourselves.’

The event also showcased the company’s new brand identity, presenting a refreshed look that mirrors its evolution, commitment to innovation, excellence, and position at the forefront of the corporate services landscape.

About DCSL Corporate Services Limited

DCSL Corporate Services Limited (formerly Deloitte Corporate Services Limited – a Deloitte Entity) is a private limited liability company providing company secretarial, governance, immigration, executive selection, business advisory, and training services, with an impressive portfolio of diverse clients across several sectors of the Nigerian Economy. DCSL’s vision is to be the preferred corporate services provider in Nigeria.

Over the years, the company has been a recipient of various awards, including the ACQ5 Global Award for Governance Advisory Firm of the Year and the ESQ Legal Awards (for Corporate Governance Team of the Year and In-house Corporate Restructuring Team of the Year respectively).”