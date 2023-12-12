Two Nigerians have been elected into the leadership positions of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) at the ongoing World Radio Conference in Dubai.

The two individuals include the Director of Spectrum Administration at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engineer Abraham Oshadami, who was elected as the Vice Chairman of the ITU’s Radiocommunication Advisory Group (RAG); while the Acting General Manager and Project Manager, Navigation Project Office of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, Dr. Lasisi Salami Lawal was elected Vice Chairman of the ITU-R Study Group Four (Satellite Services).

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the NCC, some other members of the NCC delegation were also elected into WRC 2023 Working Groups.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who led Nigeria’s delegation to WRC 2023, for “providing guidance, leadership, encouragement and support to the Nigerian delegation at the conference.”

What Nigeria stands to gain

Highlighting the benefits of the ITU’s leadership positions for the country, Maida stated that the roles of the Nigerian elected delegates would enhance Nigeria’s global standing in the telecom space, as well as ensure that the country’s interests and goals are more aptly aligned with global best practices.

“I am excited about the election of two of our colleagues, Engr. Oshadami and Dr. Lawal as Vice Chairs of the Key Study Groups. It is an honour for the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited to have produced these two intellectuals as global radiocommunication leaders.

“Their positions will also ensure that our interests and goals aptly align with global best practices, especially as we work towards attaining the target set by the National Broadband Plan,” he said.

He further charged them to live up to the huge expectations that the global radiocommunication community has placed on them by electing them into the roles. He also reflected deeply on the presence of the Honourable Minister at the event as a major booster for the delegation and a strong indication of the Federal Government’s commitment to the delegation’s participation at the WRC-23.

The NCC boss also used his presence at the event to engage with the leadership of the ITU, as well as other leaders in the global telecom industry.

The WRC Conference brings together the global community to agree on the use of the world’s finite spectrum resources, the electromagnetic waves that provide connectivity for our day-to-day technologies.