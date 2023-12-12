President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s need for international financial and technological collaboration towards recharging the lake Chad and quelling the rapid spread of desertification in the North-East.

The President stated this in an op-ed on CNN where he stated Nigeria’s role in the energy transition in Africa and the world pressed advanced economies $100 billion annual climate financing pledge to developing countries.

In calling for international collaboration towards recharging lake Chad, the President explained the effects of the gradual death of the Lake on the political and security situation in the Sahel.

He further justified such financial support stating that African countries contributed little to the global climate crisis but bear the major consequences of it.

He stated, “The rapid loss of water resources and the escalating rate of desertification are closely tied to the Sahel crisis, which is characterized by the emergence of extremist and authoritarian elements.”

“The startling loss of 90% of Lake Chad over the past three decades is a perfect example of this. We seek urgent international collaboration in both financing and technology toward the total recharge and recovery of this critical body of water.”

Nigeria’s efforts in combating climate change

President Tinubu also outlined Nigeria’s efforts in combating climate change and achieving the net-zero emission target by 2060.

He enumerated initiatives, such as mobilizing youths to plant around 250,000 trees annually and reaching a goal of 25 million trees by 2050, implementing the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan (NETP), and engaging with advanced economies to reduce gas flaring while committing to using gas as an energy source.

The President also highlighted his recent engagement at the G20 in Berlin, efforts to leverage the EU’s Global Gateway program, and the US Build Back Better World initiative as strategies to establish a green economy not only for Nigeria but for Africa as a whole.

He observed that, unlike much of Europe and the advanced economies that will need to shut down coal plants in their energy transition, Africa does not need to do so, providing the continent with a strategic advantage.

He stated, “Nigeria and much of Africa possess a unique advantage we do not need to decommission coal-fired power plants. We have an unparalleled opportunity to leapfrog decades of conventional, high-emission industry by building our industrial future on a new green foundation.”

What you should know

Lake Chad is an important water source of water for fishing, crop farming and livestock production in the countries bothering it such as Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger. However, since the 1960s, the lake has lost almost 90% of its water due to desertification and climate change.

The gradual death of the Lake has fuelled insecurity across the region as farmers’ and herders’ clashes over grazing routes and water have become prominent in recent times.

During a campaign rally in Borno state, then Sen. Bola Tinubu promised to recharge Lake Chad if elected.