Leading fintech platform PalmPay has rewarded 10 users with iPhone 15 and TECNO smartphones in a savings campaign to drive financial literacy.

The campaign, which ran from November 28 to December 7, saw users compete for N10 billion trial cash to win five iPhone 15 and five TECNO Phantom X2.

Announcing the winners at the end of the campaign, Kevin Olumese, Senior Marketing Manager, PalmPay, praised the winners for their savings habit.

“To the winners of the PalmPay Savings Challenge, their win is proof that there’s gain in imbibing the habit of saving; gain in delaying that gratification to spend on one’s immediate want and instead saving to spend on one’s need,” Mr Olumese said.

“We understand that it’s easier to spend than to save money, and it was to dissuade our users from this habit that we came up with the savings challenge to encourage them not to always give in to that gratification but to learn to save.

“Lastly, it’s been a tough year for most Nigerians and PalmPay is happy to present these ten lucky winners with their smartphone gifts. We hope that this will brighten up their experience for the year,” he added.

Thanking PalmPay for the gift, Adesola Christopher Adehuwa, who won a TECNO Phantom X2, said he was excited about winning the smartphone and urged PalmPay to keep up with the good work of being a fintech platform for Nigerians.

“I feel very excited about winning the TECNO Phantom X2. I have been using PalmPay for two years. The win was unexpected. I want to tell PalmPay to keep up with the good work and continue to bless the poor. I want to tell other users to continue using PalmPay,” Mr Adehuwa said while receiving his gift.

Another winner, Chiamaka Princess Uche, said she was happy winning an iPhone 15 and vowed to continue using PalmPay for her financial transactions, especially the savings feature which offers up to 20% annual interest rate.

“Indeed, PalmPay is truly the best fintech platform. I just recently started using PalmPay about five months ago and I’ve seen a lot of benefits from the interest rates, the network and all. I just want to tell PalmPay to keep it up.

“Also, I want to tell other PalmPay users to keep using PalmPay. I’ve been with other fintech platforms and I can say that none comes close to PalmPay. I want to encourage them to keep participating in other campaigns,” Ms Uche said.

During the 10-day campaign, users earned a daily interest rate of 16 per cent per annum on their trial cash gifted to them by PalmPay, with the interest from the trial cash daily credited to their savings account as spendable money.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa by offering top-tier products such as money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and mobile money agents.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator (MMO) license, PalmPay has raised over $140 million in investments and grown to over 30 million users and 1.1 million businesses, including 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents, as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

Download the PalmPay App via www.palmpay.com and visit PalmPay’s social media platforms – @PalmPay Nigeria – for more information.