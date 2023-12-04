A research study conducted by the Department for Education in the U.K. reported by The Telegraph and The Daily Mail, identified occupations such as management consultants and business analysts as those more susceptible to influence from AI and chatbots, and conversely construction workers and others as those less likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence.

Nairametrics learns that the analysis encompassed 365 job categories and their associated skill sets, with each skill compared against the top 10 applications of artificial intelligence to assess their compatibility.

The study revealed that professions demanding higher levels of formal education face a higher likelihood of being replaced by AI, with management consultants and business analysts ranking at the top.

Financial managers, directors, accountants, and psychologists are also featured among the top five occupations most prone to AI replacement.

Notably, legal professionals secured the eighth position in the list of professions potentially becoming obsolete.

Nairametrics learns that in the context of chatbots and advanced language models like ChatGPT, telephone salespersons emerged as the occupation most susceptible to technological displacement.

Solicitors or general salespersons claimed the second spot, while psychologists once again appeared prominently, securing the third position in terms of vulnerability to replacement by chatbot technology.

Conversely, jobs requiring intricate technical expertise and manual labour were deemed less likely to be replaced by technology.

Predictably, sports players occupied the top position in this category. Roofers, plasterers, steel erectors, and parking valets completed the top five occupations least likely to be affected.

The findings indicated that jobs with lower wages or minimal formal education requirements were relatively safer from AI intervention.

Summary of the report

The report indicated, “The occupations least exposed to AI and LLM include many of the same areas, including more manual work that is technically difficult, in unpredictable environments, and with lower wages”.

The report, in summary, listed the top five jobs at risk of AI exposure:

Management consultants and business analysts

Financial Managers and directors

Chartered and certified accountants

Psychologists

Purchasing managers and directors

Top five jobs at risk of Chatbot exposure:

Telephone salespersons

Solicitors

Psychologists

Further education teaching professionals

Market and street traders and assistants