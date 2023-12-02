As part of efforts to ensure passports are processed and issued speedily to applicants, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has opened a new passport office in Igbogbo in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This announcement was made by the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service(CGI), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, on Friday, adding that henceforth Nigerians would get their passports within three weeks of submitting their applications.

While thanking the people of Igbogbo for their support in making the opening of a passport office in the community a success, Adepoju advised the public to renew their passports six months before expiration to avoid being denied visa by some countries.

“I thank the traditional ruler and the people of Igbogbo for their support and for ensuring the realisation of this project.

“This is my first assignment after my confirmation as the substantive Controller General of Nigeria Immigration Service.

“I want to advise the public to ensure they renew their passport six months before expiration to avoid being denied visa by some countries,” the CG stated.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that the establishment of the passport office in Igbogbo would improve service delivery to Nigerians and reduce the people of Igbogbo and environs from travelling far to obtain their passports.

Sanwoolu, represented by Mr Ibrahim Layode, Commissioner for Home Affairs, explained the role of Immigration in any country could not be over-emphasised.

He added that the launching of a passport office in Ikorodu showed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing world-class immigration services.

While speaking at the inauguration of the passport office, the council Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area(LCDA) Mr Olusesan Daini, called on the NIS boss to consider expanding operations at the new passport front office.

Daini promised that the council would synergise with NIS to ensure the vicinity of the passport office is properly secured.

“The establishment of this passport front office in Igbogbo will improve commercial activities.

“The council will also improve its security architecture to provide adequate security in the area,” he said.